Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been declared fit to bat by the team's doctor after he was hit on his left hand while batting in an intra-squad warm-up match at Derby. "The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of the second day's play," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed in a statement. PCB Whites' Imam was hit on his left hand while batting against PCB Greens' Naseem Shah on day one of the match.

Imam was forced to retire hurt on Friday evening after being struck on the left hand by a ball from Shah, but was able to take part in a warm-up session in the morning and will resume his innings on the third day.

Pakistan and England will be facing each other in three Tests and as many T20Is. The first Test of the series is slated to be played in Manchester from August 5.