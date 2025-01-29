Pakistan's star wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan was involved in a hilarious incident during during the 18th match of the ILT20 2025 between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers on January 25, 2025. The action happened when Azam, representing the Vipers, was behind the stumps in the role of the wicketkeeper. During the 18th over of the Sharjah Warriors' innings, a slight miscommunication in running took place between Ashton Agar and Luke Wells. As a result, both the batters ended up getting at the non-striker's end.

What was a clear and easy run-out opportunity for the Desert Vipers, soon turned into comedy of errors with Azam taking the centre stage.

He rolled on the ground near the stiker's end, failing to collect the throw and effect the run-out. A poor backing also saw the ball slip further as the batters not only saved their wickets but also got a couple of runs from it.

Watch it here:

Talking about the game, Alex Hales and Sam Curran powered the Vipers to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Warriorz in the ILT20 Season 3 game. Hales and Curran shared a stunning 128-run partnership off just 65 balls, which turned a modest chase of 152 into a one-sided affair. Hales smashed a 36-ball half-century while Curran followed with a blistering 33-ball fifty. The duo ensured the Vipers sealed the win in 14.5 overs to inch closer to the play-offs stage.

Earlier, David Payne set the tone for the Vipers with a sharp spell of two wickets. UAE's Khuzaima Tanveer then ripped through the middle and lower order with an excellent four-wicket haul while Jason Roy made a spirited contribution for the Warriorz with 55 runs in 38 balls.

