Former Afghanistan captain Karim Sadiq has condemned the death of civilians, including three local cricketers, in what he claimed was a 'cowardly attack' by Pakistan. On Saturday morning, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the three players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. In response, the ACB pulled out of the upcoming tri-series, involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi in November.

Speaking to NDTV, Karim suggested that the players who lost their lives were future of Afghanistan cricket. He also said that the Afghanistan team will also not shake hands with the Pakistan players, taking inspiration from India's stance during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

"We are Pathans. We are not afraid of any attack. Three of our major and five of our minor cricketers were killed. Our children come from poor homes. Most people here eat only one meal a day. By killing them, Pakistan has done a cowardly act. But all this will not stop cricket. We will continue to play cricket. But now, just like India, we will also not shake hands with Pakistan," Sadiq told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

"There are approximately 2,000 small and large clubs across the 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Cricketers filtered out from these two thousand clubs go into Grade-2. Players who perform brilliantly in Grade-2 reach Grade-1. After proving their capability in Grade-1, these cricketers play first-class cricket and then for the country," he added.

Karim also revealed that these players trained and played cricket under his watchful eyes, and could've went on to represent their regional team.

"These cricketers could have played provincial cricket from here. They were on their way to a level equivalent to, say, your Delhi Ranji team. Cricketers work to unite the world. Pakistan wants to destroy cricket itself. Too many innocent lives have been lost," the 41-year-old said.

"What do you think, can I be a terrorist? Can Rashid Khan be a terrorist? We are Pathans. Our religion is love. We send a message of love and friendship to the world through cricket. The cowardly attack on cricketers eating dinner in a guesthouse at night is very saddening," he concluded.

Apart from Karim, several international players from Afghanistan, including Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Gulbadin Naib, also expressed grief over the death of civilians.