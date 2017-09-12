Pakistan Vs World XI Live Cricket Score, T20: Pakistan Takes Big Step As The Cricketing World Returns

In what could be the beginning of international cricket resuming in strife-torn Pakistan, a World Eleven side landed in Lahore in the wee hours on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts. The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq selected a 16-member squad of Pakistan's team for Independence Cup against World XI. The three-match T-20I series would commence from September 12, 2017, with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place on September 13 and September 15, 2017, respectively at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live updates of the first T20 between Pakistan and World XI straight from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis will be leading the World XI squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release stating that the 14-member World XI squad will include players from seven Test-playing countries.

The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.