Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: After facing a clean sweep against South Africa, Pakistan are all set to take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Multan.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: After facing a clean sweep against South Africa, Pakistan are all set to take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Multan. Pakistan are currently eighth in the 2023-25 cycle of the WTC, with their rivals in last place far behind finalists Australia and South Africa.In this series, ignored Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has been named in the squad. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to clinch the victory. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, West Indies in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jan 17, 2025
Day 1 | Match Delayed
PAK
WI
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs WI, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
UPDATE - 4.47 am GMT - Well, looks like the conditions haven't improved much and we aren't going to have the toss anytime soon. Not the start of the Test we were hoping for. Stay tuned...
Update - The toss has been delayed due to bad weather. It's not raining but it's too foggy right now. Stay tuned. An inspection will take place at 4.30 am GMT.
Hurraira is all set to make his debut for Pakistan and he’s chosen in front of the experienced Imam. Apart from that, there’s nothing surprising. West Indies on the flip side will be without Shamar and Alzarri and even Roach is unavailable so it will be interesting to see the Windies line up. They are even without the service of Joshua de Silva so West Indies will have to rely a lot on different players. Stay tuned to find out. Toss and team sheets next.
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 1 between Pakistan and West Indies. In between all the franchise cricket going on across the world. We will see some red ball action as these two nations face each other. Pakistan are favourites on their home soil and could be a dominating force against an inexperienced Windies side.
...Day 1, Session 1...
Amidst the whirlwind of T20 leagues and the brief lull in Test cricket following the high-octane Test series in Australia and South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies are set to face off in a two-match Test series. Both matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, marking the West Indies' first Test series on Pakistani soil since 2006. With Australia and South Africa already securing their spots in the 2023-25 World Test Championship final, this series serves more as a battle to avoid the wooden spoon. West Indies currently languish at the bottom with 32 points, while Pakistan sit just above them with 35. Pakistan appear to be leaning on a familiar strategy designed for spin-friendly home conditions. In their previous series against England, they rebounded from an innings defeat in the first Test by relying heavily on spin, a tactic likely to be central in this series. The spin trio of Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan is expected to thrive on turning tracks. As Pakistan like to do these days, they have announced their playing XI a day before the game. Captain Shan Masood had to decide between the experienced Imam-ul-Haq and the young Muhammad Hurraira, who has scored three fifties in his last four first-class innings, including two against the West Indies in the warm-up game. They have opted to go with Hurraira at the top, handing him a debut. On the pace bowling front, it was always likely that only one pacer would be selected, and Khurram Shahzad has been given the nod ahead of Mohammad Ali. The rest of the batting remains solid with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and all-rounder Salman Agha. As far as the West Indies are concerned, they will be without the services of the two Josephs, Shamar, sidelined due to shin splints, and Alzarri, who is in the UAE fulfilling his ILT20 commitments. With spin expected to dominate the series, their absence may not be as significant as it would be in pace-friendly conditions. Gudakesh Motie will lead the spin attack, with Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair providing support. The tourists have not yet announced their playing XI, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite, in his press conference, confirmed that Kemar Roach is unwell and has been ruled out. In a surprising move, vice-captain and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva has been left out. Given Roach's absence and the conditions, West Indies are likely to rely heavily on their spinners, with Jayden Seales being the only frontline pacer. Left-handed Amir Jangoo, who has impressed with his domestic performances, could be in line for a debut and take on the wicketkeeping duties. The rest of the batting order appears predictable, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis opening, followed by Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and all-rounder Justin Greaves rounding out the lineup. West Indies last won a Test series in Pakistan during the 1980/81 series. Can they break this long-standing drought, or will Pakistan be as dominant as they were in their previous series at home? We shall find out.