Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates T20I Tri-Series
PAK vs SL Live Score T20I Tri-Series: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series Live Scorecard© AFP
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 3rd match of the T20I tri-series in Rawalpindi. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the match after sustaining a foot injury during training. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has replaced him in the playing XI. Salman Ali Agha is leading the team in Shaheen's absence. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, handed a debut to leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. (Live Scorecard)
Match 3, T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan, 2025, Nov 22, 2025
Drinks
PAK
SL
65/3 (10.0)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.50
Batsman
Kusal Perera
15* (13)
Janith Liyanage
3 (6)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
12/1 (2)
Mohammad Nawaz
9/0 (2)
No run.
Flighted up, on leg, Janith Liyanage turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
Short, on off, Janith Liyanage goes deep in his crease and blocks it back to the bowler.
Slower one, on off, Kusal Perera blocks it back to the bowler.
Flatter and it keeps a tad low. Kusal Perera turns it to mid-wicket.
Short again, on off, Janith Liyanage flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Turn and bounce, on middle, Janith Liyanage tucks it to mid on.
Short, on off, Janith Liyanage pushes it to point.
Janith Liyanage walks in to bat now.
OUT! TAKEN! Abrar Ahmed gets a wicket. Flighted up, on off, Pathum Nissanka moves forward and looks to loft it but doesn't get the elevation right. The ball carries towards long off. Babar Azam runs to his right and takes a magnificent catch near the fence.
Short, on middle, Pathum Nissanka tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Short, just outside off, Pathum Nissanka makes room and slaps it to the fielder at point.
Flighted up, on off, Kusal Perera drives it through extra cover for a single.
Short, on leg, Pathum Nissanka knocks it down the ground for a single.
Keeps it on off, Kusal Perera pushes it to point for a single.
Short, on off, Pathum Nissanka pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Tossed up, outside off, Pathum Nissanka knocks it down the ground for a single.
Much fuller, on leg, Kusal Perera flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
Slower one, on leg, Kusal Perera blocks it to mid on.
FOUR! Top shot! Short ball, on middle and leg, Kusal Perera swivels and pulls it powerfully through backward point for a boundary.