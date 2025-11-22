Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 3rd match of the T20I tri-series in Rawalpindi. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the match after sustaining a foot injury during training. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has replaced him in the playing XI. Salman Ali Agha is leading the team in Shaheen's absence. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, handed a debut to leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. (Live Scorecard)