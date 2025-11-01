Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: The winner of the match will clinch the series, which is currently tied at 1-1.
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The winner of the match will clinch the series, which is currently tied at 1-1. The Proteas got off to a dominating start and cruised to a 55-run victory in the first game, while hosts Pakistan bounced back with a nine-wicket win in the second match to keep the series alive. Saim Ayub is the leading run-scorer with a tally of 108, while Corbin Bosch is the top wicket-taker with six scalps to his name. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and India Tour of Australia 2025. Check India vs Australia News, Women's World Cup Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live
With the series tied, everything comes down to this one last game. Will Pakistan's pace attack continue its dominance, or will the Proteas' batters find their form when it matters most? Get ready for a high-stakes, action-packed encounter as both teams battle it out for the title! Toss and team news to follow shortly...
For South Africa, the challenge is clear, bounce back from a disappointing batting display. Only Dewald Brevis managed to reach double figures in the second T20I. They might consider changes, possibly bringing back pacer Lizaad Williams or introducing batsman Lhuan-dre Pretorius, to inject some stability and firepower. The tourists know they have the quality to challenge Pakistan, as shown by their convincing win in the first match, and they'll be desperate to finish the tour with a trophy.
Pakistan's bowlers were the heroes of the last game, with pacers Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah ripping through the South African batting line-up, bowling them out for a mere 110. In response, opener Saim Ayub's blistering, unbeaten 71 led the chase, ensuring a commanding nine-wicket victory. The hosts will likely stick to this winning combination, hoping to replicate their bowling brilliance and maintain their batting momentum. They will also be celebrating Babar Azam, who, in the process of guiding the team home, became the leading run-scorer in T20I history.
The stage is set for a thrilling finale! After two one-sided contests, Pakistan and South Africa clash in Lahore for the series decider of the three-match T20I series. With the series currently level at 1-1, all eyes are on Gaddafi Stadium for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tour. The Proteas dominated the opener, but the Men in Green staged a remarkable comeback in the second match, setting the scene perfectly for this showdown.
... MATCH DAY ...
The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa promises to be an electrifying encounter, with the series currently locked at 1-1. After South Africa's convincing win in the first match, Pakistan bounced back with a comprehensive victory in the second T20I, leveling the series. In their last outing, Pakistan's bowling unit showed signs of improvement, with Salman Mirza making a notable impact by taking 3 wickets for just 14 runs in 4 overs, while Faheem Ashraf continued to impress with a four-wicket haul. However, for Pakistan to seal the series, they'll need their batting lineup to fire on all cylinders, particularly the top order, which has shown glimpses of brilliance but needs consistency. On the other hand, South Africa's batting, despite some standout performances, has been inconsistent, and they'll need to work on building strong partnerships to post a competitive total. The Proteas' bowling attack also looked vulnerable in the second T20I, and they'll need to step up their game in both departments if they hope to win the series. With both teams eager to claim victory, today's match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to be a thrilling decider.