Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The winner of the match will clinch the series, which is currently tied at 1-1. The Proteas got off to a dominating start and cruised to a 55-run victory in the first game, while hosts Pakistan bounced back with a nine-wicket win in the second match to keep the series alive. Saim Ayub is the leading run-scorer with a tally of 108, while Corbin Bosch is the top wicket-taker with six scalps to his name. (Live Scorecard)