Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 216/6 on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore. Currently, Tony De Zorzi (81*) and Senuran Muthusamy are standing unbeaten at the crease for the Proteas as they trail by 162 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali snared four wickets for 85 runs. South Africa's own left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy took three wickets in four deliveries in a career-best haul of 6-117 to help South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 378 in the first session. (Live Scorecard)