Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 216/6 on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore.
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: South Africa will resume their innings from 216/6 on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore. Currently, Tony De Zorzi (81*) and Senuran Muthusamy are standing unbeaten at the crease for the Proteas as they trail by 162 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali snared four wickets for 85 runs. South Africa's own left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy took three wickets in four deliveries in a career-best haul of 6-117 to help South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 378 in the first session. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 12, 2025
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
378
SA
216/6 (67.0)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.22
Batsman
Tony de Zorzi
81* (140)
Senuran Muthusamy
6 (19)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
73/1 (24)
Salman Agha
21/1 (7)
Pitch Report - Aamer Sohail is pitchside. He says that the pitch is developing cracks, making it a haven for slower bowlers. With the right amount of pace and trajectory, spinners can pose a significant threat to batters, making it challenging for them to score runs.
For Pakistan, the target is simple, seize the new day, grab the remaining four wickets swiftly, and put themselves in a dominant position to dictate terms. Will we see a quick South African collapse, or can the Proteas' lower order stage a fighting comeback? Join us as the drama unfolds on this fascinating third day!
Day 3 is traditionally the 'moving day' in Test cricket, but this game is already in motion! The morning session will be pivotal. South Africa, with Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy at the crease, must consolidate and find a way to significantly reduce the deficit.
The standout with the ball was undoubtedly Nauman Ali, whose masterful left-arm spin bagged four crucial wickets, making life immensely difficult for the South African batters. Despite a determined 94-run stand between Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi, the loss of six wickets has left the visitors reeling, still trailing by a substantial 162 runs with the pitch offering significant turn.
Welcome back for Day 3 of what has been a truly captivating Test between Pakistan and South Africa! The hosts came out strong, extending their lead thanks to solid batting, spearheaded by Salman Ali Agha's fighting 93, before a stellar bowling performance ripped through the Proteas' middle order.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
The final session was a disaster for South Africa, losing 4 crucial wickets. Ryan Rickelton's solid defense was a highlight, while Tony de Zorzi overcame early jitters to grow into his innings. But after Rickelton's departure, the Proteas' batting order crumbled, slipping from 174/2 to 200/6. Now they are still trailing by 162 runs and the hosts are firmly in the driving seat. South Africa will be looking to mount a comeback. What will Day 3, the Moving Day, have in store? Join us at 5 am GMT for the action, and tune in a bit earlier for all the pre-match buildup. Until then, take care, and cheers!
In the second session, South Africa staged a fightback, adding 102 runs with losing two wickets. Aiden Markram fell to a brilliant catch by Mohammad Rizwan off Nauman Ali, while Wiaan Mulder's patient innings ended with just 17 runs. Ryan Rickelton played well, receiving good support from Tony de Zorzi. The two left-handers added 32 runs for the third wicket, putting the bad balls to the fence.
A day that belonged to Pakistan and they are in the driver's seat at the moment! The first session of Day 2 belonged to the proteas. Resuming at 313/5, Pakistan were all out for 378 inside the first hour. The slide began immediately upon the introduction of Senuran Muthusamy, who broke the partnership by removing Mohammad Rizwan for 75. The left-arm spinner then shockingly claimed two more wickets in that same over, securing his second five-wicket haul and crippling the tail. Salman Ali Agha missed a chance for a century, throwing his wicket away for 93 to halt Pakistan's total short of the 400 mark. South Africa safely negotiated the four overs remaining in the session, reaching 10/0 at the end of the first session.
Much fuller, on leg, Tony de Zorzi flicks it to wide mid on for a single. That will be STUMPS on Day 2!
FOUR! Well played! Short, on middle, Tony de Zorzi rocks onto his backfoot and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Too full, on off, Tony de Zorzi leans on and blocks it to mid off.
Short and wide, Tony de Zorzi leaves it alone.
Too full, on off, Tony de Zorzi pushes it back to the bowler.
Much fuller, on off, Tony de Zorzi pushes it to point.
Much fuller, on leg, Senuran Muthusamy hangs back and blocks it to mid on.
Flatter, on off, Senuran Muthusamy stands tall and blocks it back.
Slower one, on leg, Senuran Muthusamy blocks it to mid on.
Short, on off, Senuran Muthusamy punches it to point.
Slower one, on off, Senuran Muthusamy blocks it solidly.