Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 313/5 on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2, Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 313/5 on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore. Currently, Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Salman Ali Agha (52*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Imam-Ul-Haq could've capped off a dominating day with the bat for the hosts with a century, falling short by seven runs after getting caught at short leg. Captain Shan Masood (76), Rizwan (62*), and Agha Salman (52*) all slammed half-centuries at the Gaddafi Stadium, while Babar Azam could only manage 23 on his return to the side. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 12, 2025
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
313/5 (90.0)
SA
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.48
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
62* (107)
Salman Agha
52 (83)
Bowler
Simon Harmer
75/1 (28)
Senuran Muthusamy
101/2 (26)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs SA, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
For South Africa, the task is clear. Break this partnership swiftly. Their spin unit, which accounted for four of the five wickets to fall, will once again be key on this pitch. An early breakthrough is essential to expose the tail and restrict Pakistan’s score. Will Pakistan pile on the runs, or can the Proteas orchestrate another dramatic collapse? We shall find out...
The final session belonged entirely to the unflappable Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman. Their unbeaten 114-run partnership took Pakistan to stumps with the twin half-centuries, turning a potential disaster into a position of strength. Both men will be eyeing centuries this morning, looking to bat deep and push the total past the 450-run mark to set a truly challenging total.
The story of Day 1 was one of resilience and partnership. After a disastrous start saw the early loss of Abdullah Shafique, it was the superb 161-run stand between Shan Masood and a determined Imam-ul-Haq that stabilized the innings. However, a middle-order wobble saw Pakistan lose four quick wickets for just 36 runs, with the Proteas’ spin trio, led by Senuran Muthusamy, making a decisive fightback to leave the hosts reeling at 199/5.
Welcome back for Day 2 of what has been a thrilling Test match so far! After a captivating opening day that saw momentum swing wildly, we are set for another day of high-stakes cricket as Pakistan resumes its first innings from a commanding position of 313/5.
...DAY 2, SESSION 1...
Earlier, Pakistan chose to bat first and lost Abdullah Shafique in the very first over but Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq turned things around with a wonderful partnership. South Africa relied mostly on their spinners to find breakthroughs and did well to keep a stem on the runflow. However, the way things went, it was the hosts who ended on a high note. What's in there for Day 2? Well, Pakistan are in firm control and will look to control the proceedings. The first thing South Africa will do is look for the breakthrough. Join us back at 5 am GMT for all the action of Day 2. Do join us earlier for the build up. Till then, cheers!
South Africa dominated the second session and felt like they would maneuver the proceedings from thereon. South Africa had a strong post-lunch session, taking 3 Pakistan wickets. Spinners troubled Pakistan, dismissing set batters Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel. Pakistan's session ended chaotically with back-to-back wickets in the final over, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy. The spinners got a lot of turn and South Africa showcased good consistency to scalp some wickets.
A good closure to the game by the home team, and they'll be happy with how the final session has panned out. After the dramatic second session, where Pakistan lost three wickets, they needed a good, confident end to the day, and Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha supported the cause. Two players who are excellent at playing the spinners negotiated them by sweeping and reverse sweeping, and ended the day with a 114-run partnership.
Defended well! Too full and floated outside off. Agha steps across and defends it out. That will be STUMPS!
Keeps it full, flights a bit and bowls around off. Agha solidly defends it out.
Flights it too full and around off, Agha prods and blocks it out.
Drifts in a fuller length delivery around off. Agha lunges forward and blocks.
Tossed up, around off, Agha knocks it to point.
Flighted too full and on off, Agha prods and defends.
Flighted very full and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan looks to sweep as he stretches across but misses.
Too full and on middle and leg, Agha helps it to square leg for a single.
Tossed up on middle, Agha leans and defends it out.
Flatter delivery on middle, Agha nudges it to square leg.
Oh, huge appeal for LBW but turned down! Floats it full and around off, angled across. Agha leans to defend but misses and wears it on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but the impact was outside the line.
Looped up around off, Agha leans and blocks it out.