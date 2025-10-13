Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 313/5 on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore. Currently, Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Salman Ali Agha (52*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Imam-Ul-Haq could've capped off a dominating day with the bat for the hosts with a century, falling short by seven runs after getting caught at short leg. Captain Shan Masood (76), Rizwan (62*), and Agha Salman (52*) all slammed half-centuries at the Gaddafi Stadium, while Babar Azam could only manage 23 on his return to the side. (Live Scorecard)