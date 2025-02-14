Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Tri-Nation Series Final: Pakistan Off To A Flier In Karachi
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score Updates, Tri-Series Final: Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Nation Series Final LIVE Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, and will be hoping to end their Champions Trophy 2025 preparation on a winning note as they take on New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series. After being beaten by the Kiwis in the first match of the series, Pakistan chased down a target of 353 against South Africa, thanks to centuries by captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan and New Zealand will face off five days later again, on February 19, in the opening game of the Champions Trophy, meaning that this match could give a mental edge of the winner. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke
FOUR! Easy pickings this!
Attacks the stumps, on a length, Fakhar Zaman taps it down the strip.
Halt! Fakhar Zaman is not happy with the sightscreen again and is getting a bit frustrated here. He is happy to continue.
FOUR! Half a chance? Seemed like it! Oh, that should've been taken by Nathan Smith! Will count as a big dropped chance. Full and on middle, Fakhar Zaman sees the length and flicks it flat and straight to deep square leg. Nathan Smith does well to move to his right and slides to try and take the catch with both hands but misses. The ball goes off his palms and races behind to the fence.
Drags the length back by a bit and keeps it on off, Fakhar Zaman stabs it down the deck.
Runs straightaway! Jacob Duffy steams in from over the wicket and goes very full, at the stumps, Fakhar Zaman flicks it past mid-wicket and takes two runs to get off the mark.
Done with the pre-match formalities! We can see the New Zealand players in a huddle where Mitchell Santner is giving them a pep talk. The two umpires walk out to the middle, and now the Kiwis spread out to take their respective field positions. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are the two openers for Pakistan. Jacob Duffy has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. There is a slight delay due to an issue in front of the sightscreen. It has been resolved and we are good to go now. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start of the Tri-Nation Series final, but before that, the players from both sides line up for their respective national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.
PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan is joined by Vernon Philander for the pitch analysis. They reckon that the pitch looks a bit different today but should be a belter of a wicket to bat on. Philander further adds that there are a few dry spots and the pitch could very well be two-paced. Mentions that with potential dew coming in later, chasing could become slightly easier and Pakistan will have to post a big total having chosen to bat first.
Devon Conway of New Zealand also shares a few words. He says that it is great to be back, representing New Zealand. The last time he played ODI was in the world cup. Says that he will look to get in the ODI mode and bat as long as possible and getting in batting partnerships. Further mentions that the middle period is important. The runs scoring here in Pakistan makes it harder, especially with the new ball. Concludes by saying that the teams that constraints the scoring in the middle over are the ones to come out on top, in the end.
Fakhar Zaman from Pakistan is down for a chat. He says when chasing a big target, it is important to get a good start and making the most of the Powerplay was very necessary. Mentions that no matter how well they play as a team, there will always be scopes to get better and one thing they will make a conscious effort in is to not lose a lot of wickets early in the game.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand says that there is slightly less grass on this wicket and it looks like another good wicket. Adds that they are looking forward to the chase. Mentions that the boys have played here alot and they've had their practice sessions on a similar wicket. There is a job to do with the ball for them. Further mentions that they always want to win regardless of the tournament and always looking at the bigger picture as well. Says that they want to make sure that they are heading into the right direction. Informs that Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy are in the team.
Mohammad Rizwan, the skipper of Pakistan says the pitch looks different and they want to try and bat first. Adds that the previous game does give them the momentum but that is behind them and they will now focus on this game. Mentions that they are playing well and trying to fix the inconsistency and their confidence is building up. Concludes that they have one change in the side with Mohammad Hasnain making way for Faheem Ashraf.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith (In place of Matt Henry), Jacob Duffy (In place of Ben Sears), Will O’Rourke.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf (In place of Mohammad Hasnain), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
TOSS - The coin lands in favour of Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan have elected to BAT first.
UPDATE - The news from the Kiwis camp is that Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately for him, he will be missing the upcoming Champions Trophy as well. Jacob Duffy has been named as his replacement.
Pakistan enjoys strong home support, but New Zealand has a reputation for excelling under pressure. Can Mohammad Rizwan’s men seize the moment in front of their fans, or will the Black Caps spoil the party and claim the silverware? We are moments away from the first ball of what promises to be an enthralling final - stay with us as we bring you live coverage of this high-stakes encounter! Toss and team news in a bit.
The pitch at the National Stadium has been a balanced one, offering something for both batters and bowlers. While runs have flowed freely in the initial overs, spinners have found assistance as the game progresses. With the final being a day-night encounter, dew could play a role in the latter half, making the toss an important factor.
New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, have once again proven why they are one of the most adaptable teams in world cricket. Despite the challenges of subcontinental conditions, the Black Caps have adjusted well, thanks to their disciplined batting and sharp bowling attack. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson will be crucial at the top, while the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips add stability and firepower in the middle. With Matt Henry leading the pace attack alongside Will O’Rourke, and the spinners also doing well, the Kiwis will be looking to outplay the hosts in all departments.