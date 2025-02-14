Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Nation Series Final LIVE Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, and will be hoping to end their Champions Trophy 2025 preparation on a winning note as they take on New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series. After being beaten by the Kiwis in the first match of the series, Pakistan chased down a target of 353 against South Africa, thanks to centuries by captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan and New Zealand will face off five days later again, on February 19, in the opening game of the Champions Trophy, meaning that this match could give a mental edge of the winner. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Here are the live score and updates from Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series ODI final: