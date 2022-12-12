Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Shakeel, Nawaz Keep 355-Run Chase Alive
PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Trailing 0-1 in the series, hosts Pakistan resumed play on Day 4 at 198/4, requiring 157 runs to beat England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium
PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Trailing 0-1 in the series, hosts Pakistan look to avoid another defeat when they resume play on Day 4 at 198/4, still needing 157 runs to beat England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts were well and truly in control of the proceedings after Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq had hit gutsy fifties. However, Imam's departure on 60, shortly before Stumps on Day 3, has given England a boost, heading into the penultimate day of the match. Shakeel, however, will look to take Pakistan to a series-leveling win on Day 4. Earlier, England were bowled out for 275 in the second innings, with Harry Brook scoring his second ton of the tour. Initially, England (281) took a 79-run lead in the first innings after rolling over Pakistan on 202. (Live Scorecard)
PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Scorecard
No run.
Outside off, this is tapped to third man for a single.
A well-directed bouncer on middle. Shakeel misses his clip and gets hit on the gloves.
A short ball, outside off. Shakeel looks to pull but misses.
Starts with a delivery down the leg side. Left alone.
A single to end the over as this is hit to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Lucky! Flatter, outside off, spinning in. Shakeel gets his front foot across to sweep, gets a bit of glove and the ball just goes over the stumps and past the keeper to fine leg for four. Leach is getting turn.
Tossed up, outside off, turning in. Shakeel steps across to defend but misses. The catch is taken at short leg but there was no bat.
Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
Serves it outside off but not much spin. Nawaz defends.
Fuller and on off, defended to cover.
Angling on the pads, Shakeel nudges it to square leg.
Length ball on middle. Shakeel dead bats it.
Length ball on middle. Shakeel keeps it out.
Short in length and on off. Shakeel hops and defends.
On a length and outside off. Nawaz dabs it to third man for one.
On middle, blocked out.
Three more! Tosses it up on middle. Nawaz paddles it fine to fine leg for three runs.
An arm ball on middle. Nawaz defends.
FOUR! Good shot! Floats it full and on middle. Nawaz sweeps it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.