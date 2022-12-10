Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates:Pakistan will begin Day 2 of second Test against England at 107 for 2 with skipper Babar Azam (61 not out) and Saud Shakeel (32 not out) standing at the crease. Asked to bowl first, Pakistan completely dominated the visitors as debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed scalped seven wickets and helped his side bundle out England for 281. For England, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope played knocks of 63 and 60, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and England straight from Multan:

