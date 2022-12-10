Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Babar Azam Looks To Take Pakistan To Good Score vs England
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Pakistan will begin Day 2 of second Test against England at 107/2 with skipper Babar Azam (61*) and Saud Shakeel (32*) standing unbeaten at the crease
2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan to begin Day 2 at 107/2© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates:Pakistan will begin Day 2 of second Test against England at 107 for 2 with skipper Babar Azam (61 not out) and Saud Shakeel (32 not out) standing at the crease. Asked to bowl first, Pakistan completely dominated the visitors as debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed scalped seven wickets and helped his side bundle out England for 281. For England, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope played knocks of 63 and 60, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and England straight from Multan:
2nd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 09, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
PAK
142/3 (34.2)
ENG
281
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.14
% chance to win
PAK 54%
Draw 16%
ENG 30%
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
52 (66)
Bowler
Jack Leach
67/1 (15)
Ollie Robinson
0/1 (0.2)
PAK vs ENG Live
No run.
Four!
Three more! Yet again picks the length early, this is slightly short, Azam works it through mid-wicket for three.
On middle, blocked.
On the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for a single.
On off, defended.
Shorter and on off, Azam pushes it through covers for one.
Angled into middle, Saud gets right behind the line of the delivery and blocks.
FOUR! That is sheer timing! Wonderful! Length and on off, Saud just strokes it on the up through covers and this one races away to the fence.
Down the leg side, Saud looks to flick but misses.
On off, Saud defends.
A direct hit and Saud was gone! On the pads, Saud works it towards square leg and wants a run. He is sent back. The fielder gets to the ball, picks it up and has a shy but misses. Had he hit, Saud was a goner. He had given up. The fielder could have taken a little more time. Zak Crawley was the man!
Good length and on off, defended.
That is a beauty! First real sign of the ball turning this morning! Floats it up on off, this lands and spins away. Azam is beaten as he tries to defend.
On middle, defended.
FOUR! Whipped away! Picked the length really quickly! This is fractionally short! Azam goes back and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Runs coming quickly this morning.
Slightly shorter and on middle, Azam goes back and works it through mid-wicket for two.
Now follows the boundary with a run as this is worked towards square leg.
FOUR! The sweep is nailed! On the pads, Saud hits it through square leg. Nobody in the deep there and hence, it is a safe shot. Saud moves into the 40s.
Back of a length and on off, defended.