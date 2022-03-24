Australia batter Steve Smith on Thursday set the record for the fastest to reach 8000 Test runs, getting there one innings quicker than Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara. Smith got to the milestone during Australia's second innings of the ongoing third Test against Pakistan in Lahore. Sangakkara took 152 innings to get to the landmark, while Smith got there in his 151st. In terms of matches, the Australian batter got there much quicker, taking 85 games in comparison to Sangakkara's 91.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar had taken 154 knocks to get to the milestone.

A new world record for Steve Smith!



The fastest player ever to 8,000 Test runs #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/xmC7iSM7uN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 24, 2022

In the match, Smith recorded scores of 59 and 27 as Australia set Pakistan a target of 351 to win in the series decider.

Half-centuries from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green and Alex Carey along with that of Smith helped the visitors post 391 in their first innings. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah took four wickets each.

Pakistan then looked good in their first essay, but Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc effected a stunning collapse which saw them fold for 268. Cummins claimed a five-wicket haul, while Starc took four.

Khawaja, who made 91 in the first innings, went on to score his second century of the series as he finished unbeaten on 104 in Australia's second outing with the bat, while David Warner hit a fine 51 as the visitors declared on 227/3, setting Pakistan 351 to win.

In return, Pakistan reached 73/0 at Stumps on Day 4, needing 278 more runs to win. Imam-ul-Haq is batting on 42, while Abdullah Shafique is on 27.