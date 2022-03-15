It turned out to be a nightmare third day in the second Test match for the home side as Pakistan batters surrendered meekly against a relentless Australian fast bowling unit in Karachi on Monday. Pakistan were bundled out for 148 as their batters looked rattled in front of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. This happened after Australia declared for 556/9 in the first session of play and then had a go at the Pakistan batting line-up with the new ball. The batting side never really looked in control as they failed to deal with the skill and guile of left-arm pacer Starc early on.

The mediocre outing not only disappointed the team but also the fans who were present in the stadium to watch their team play.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video that showed fans watching in horror as their team crumbled against Australia.

PCB tweeted the video with a caption that said:

"Fans can't believe it. #PAKvAUS."

Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, claiming three wickets.

Skipper Pat Cummins also impressed but had only one wicket to show against his name while all-rounder Cameron Green also took one wicket.

For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam showed some fight in the middle as he top-scored with 36 runs.

Promoted

The next best batters were Imam-ul-Haq (20) and Nauman Ali (20 not out).

At sumps on Day 3, Australia reached 81 for 1 in their second innings enjoying a healthy lead of 489 runs.