India batter Tilak Varma on Saturday underlined the team management's push for a flexible batting order, saying most players are ready to bat anywhere depending on match situations. The hosts eye an edge in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, locked 1-1 ahead of the third game to be played here on Sunday. With India continuing to experiment in the middle-order in the build-up to next year's T20 World Cup, Tilak said adaptability has become a key requirement in the shortest format.

"Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 — wherever the team prefers for me," Tilak said during the pre-match press conference.

"If the team feels a particular move is tactically best, everyone goes with the team." Drawing parallels with recent examples, Tilak said such decisions are situation-based rather than role-driven.

"One-off games keep happening. Axar Patel has already done the same thing and he did well there. It depends on the situation," he said, citing examples of similar roles being successfully executed in recent international tournaments.

Providing context to the conditions in Dharamsala, the 23-year-old said the surface could still favour batters despite the cold weather.

"I have played an Under-19 India series here before. We are watching the wicket and I feel it will be a high-scoring one," he said.

However, he cautioned that low temperatures could offer some help to bowlers early on.

With dew expected to play a role as the match begins at 7 pm, Tilak said India are mentally prepared for the challenge.

"We don't have the toss in our hands. We are preparing for the dew and have practised with a slightly wet ball," he said.

Addressing concerns about playing in unfamiliar cold conditions, Tilak said mental strength is key.

"It's very cold here, but we are prepared mentally and physically. Those who are mentally strong succeed everywhere," he said.

Tilak added that moving across the batting order does not affect his preparation.

"We follow the basics in practice. I always think about what I can do for the team," he said.

On the toss factor, Tilak felt batting first or second may not make a major difference.

"In the first two matches, the team batting first won because there was some seam and swing in the cold. Overall, there isn't much difference as dew comes in early," he said.

Confident of India's approach, the left-hander said the side would stick to its attacking template.

"We will play with the same intent we have shown in the last 15-20 matches. We are confident of winning the series," he said.

