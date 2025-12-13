India's star batter Virat Kohli returned to India from London on Saturday. He touched down with his wife Anushka Sharma. The pictures and videos of the couple from Mumbai's Kalina airport is going viral on social media. Many fans are speculating that they are here to meet football superstar Lionel Messi, who is in India for a three-day GOAT tour that began on Saturday, December 13. It is worth noting that Kohli, who now lives in London, left for the capital of England at the end of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa earlier this month.

Talking about Messi, the Argentine icon landed in Kolkata early on the day. He will be present in Hyderabad at night. On the next day, the footballer is scheduled to go to Mumbai.

Messi's much-hyped visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata lasted 22 minutes, just enough to underline everything that is wrong in Indian football and the state administration's mismanagement.

What was billed as a historic celebration of the game's greatest icon degenerated into a spectacular breakdown of planning, policing and priorities, as angry fans ran riot at the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of their favourite superstar from Argentina.

The chaos was almost ironic.

Messi's second visit to Kolkata -- part of a four-city India tour with Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to follow -- came against the backdrop of the Indian football team's alarming slide to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, its lowest since October 2016.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi arrived just as the sport in the country hit rock bottom, with the domestic calendar in limbo and governance in disarray, and the events at the Salt Lake Stadium summed it up better than any ranking ever could.

What was meant to be a red-letter day for the City of Joy turned into a nightmare by noon.

About 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 -- and in some cases up to Rs 20,000 in the black market -- watched helplessly as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and assorted hangers more interested in selfies than crowd control surrounded Messi.

