Star India batter Virat Kohli, who is making his return to the domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), is likely to play all his matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the newly-elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) chief Venkatesh Prasad got a go-ahead from the state government to get the stadium to host matches once again following his election. After the stampede during the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win earlier this year, the stadium was deemed "unfit for large-scale events" by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission tasked by the Karnataka government to investigate the incident..

The venue has not hosted any top-flight cricket matches since that stampede in June, which killed 11 and injured several players. KSCA's Maharaja Trophy was moved to Mysore in August, and the venue also did not host any of its five ICC Women's World Cup matches, including the title clash, according to ESPNCricinfo.

But now, decks have been cleared for Chinnaswamy Stadium to get matches again, and it is back on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s radar as well.

Virat could be playing all his VHT matches at his RCB home ground, with KSCA hosting matches in Alur initially. As of now, both Virat and star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been named amongst the probables for the tournament and could be available for the first three matches.

Prasad and KSCA vice-president Sujith Somasunder met with CM Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and other government officials in Belagavi earlier this week. The conversations have been positive and encouraging regarding Chinnaswamy hosting matches again.

ESPNCricinfo understands that KSCA is planning to open a few stands to the public and accommodate 2,000-3,000 fans, given the star power of Virat and Pant.

During the meeting with government officials, the Prasad-led KSCA committee expressed its committment to making as many changes as feasible based on the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission's report on the venue.

The VHT matches are only a starting point for KSCA, as the governing body of the state's cricket does not want Chinnaswamy to lose its share of IPL matches next year.

"We are on track for the IPL to be back," an office-bearer privy to the developments said to ESPNcricinfo. The KSCA is expected to begin implementing D'Cunha's recommendations in a phased manner.

"To avoid any future incidents, we have put in place precautionary measures. We have granted permission accordingly," deputy chief minister Shivakumar said after the state's cabinet meeting on Friday.

"The Home Minister will hold discussions with the KSCA president and police officials," the Deputy CM added.

"We have no intention of stopping cricket matches. But crowd-management measures need to be examined. We also intend to implement the recommendations of the Justice Michael D'Cunha Committee in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad too has agreed to this," he concluded.

