India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025, LIVE Streaming: India and Pakistan resume their rivalry on the cricket field as they face off in the second Group A game of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Both teams enter the match after massive victories in their opening games. India beat UAE by 234 runs, as Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 171 runs off just 95 balls. On the other hand, Pakistan bowled out Malaysia for just 48 to seal a 297-run victory. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India will be aiming to all but guarantee qualification to the knockout stage with a victory.

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, December 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 10:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)