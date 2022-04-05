Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, One-Off T20I: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
Pakistan vs Australia, One-off T20I, Live: Pakistan host Australia in a one-off T20I game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pak vs Aus Live: Pakistan face Australia in Lahore.© AFP
Having won the three-match ODI series, Pakistan host Australia in a one-off T20I fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Tuesday. Both sides will be aiming for a win in what could be a highly-exciting fixture. Meanwhile, Australia will be aiming to end their tour on a strong note and Pakistan will be seeking to avenge their defeat in the T20 World Cup semifinals. All eyes will also be on Babar Azam, who has been in good form with back-to-back tons in the last two ODIs of the three-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Play In Progress
PAK
39/0 (4.5)
AUS
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.07
% chance to win
PAK 55%
AUS 45%
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
12 (9)
Babar Azam
26* (20)
Bowler
Sean Abbott
6/0 (1.5)
Nathan Ellis
14/0 (1)
