Having won the three-match ODI series, Pakistan host Australia in a one-off T20I fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Tuesday. Both sides will be aiming for a win in what could be a highly-exciting fixture. Meanwhile, Australia will be aiming to end their tour on a strong note and Pakistan will be seeking to avenge their defeat in the T20 World Cup semifinals. All eyes will also be on Babar Azam, who has been in good form with back-to-back tons in the last two ODIs of the three-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan vs Australia, One-Off T20I, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore