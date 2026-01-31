Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Pakistan take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. With 1-0 lead, Salman Ali Agha and Co aim to seal the series with another emphatic win over the Aussies. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I. Batting first, Pakistan scored 168/8 in 20 overs with the help of Ayub's 40-run innings and Agha's 39. Chasing 169, Australia started the proceedings with an aggressive intent but quickly unravelled against Pakistan's disciplined spin attack.

"We started well while batting. Couldn't finish the way we wanted but it was challenging. After 10 overs, the ball wasn't coming on. I'll be batting at number 3. We'll be facing a lot of spin and I feel I can dominate spin in the powerplay. I felt 170 was enough. Could've scored 10-15 more from where we were. Abrar has been outstanding since his debut to be honest. Our spinners have been doing really well for us," said Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha after the first match.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will take place on Saturday, January 31.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)