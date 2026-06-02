Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: With an aim to seal the series, Pakistan take on Australia in the second ODI match. The host team is leading 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first game by a margin of five wickets. Left-arm orthodox Arafat Minhas starred with a five-wicket haul on his ODI debut as Pakistan first bundled out the visitors for 200 and then chased down the target in 42.3 overs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on May 30.

Apart from Arafat, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets, while Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Salman Agha scalped one apiece.

For Australia, Matt Renshaw (61) and Matthew Short (55) scored fifties, but the other batters failed to put up a fight against Pakistan.

In the chase, Pakistan lost two wickets at the score of 49 in 12.2 overs, but Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghori (65) stitched together a 127-run partnership to put the side in command.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, June 2.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Squads:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain.

Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (captain and wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash