Pakistan vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd ODI: Josh Inglis and Cameron Green aim to keep the scoreboard ticking for three-down Australia against Pakistan in the second ODI in Lahore. Shaheen Afridi struck on the first ball of the match, sending Alex Carey back to the hut. It was a short ball outside off-stump, on which Carey found an inside edge onto his stumps. Later, Abrar Ahmad caught and bowled Matthew Short. Earlier, Pakistan captain Shaheen won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series, having won the first game by five wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI: