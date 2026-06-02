Pakistan vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd ODI: Josh Inglis and Cameron Green aim to keep the scoreboard ticking for three-down Australia against Pakistan in the second ODI in Lahore. Shaheen Afridi struck on the first ball of the match, sending Alex Carey back to the hut. It was a short ball outside off-stump, on which Carey found an inside edge onto his stumps. Later, Abrar Ahmad caught and bowled Matthew Short. Earlier, Pakistan captain Shaheen won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series, having won the first game by five wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI:
PAK vs AUS Live: Pak on top!
Pakistan spinners – Arafat Minhas and Abrar Ahmed – have made life tough for Australia. Marnus Labuschagne fell to Arafat in the 11th over while trying to play a sweep shot. He top-edged the ball, and Salman Agha took the catch behind the stumps.
AUS 61-3 (13)
PAK vs AUS Live: WICKET!
Matthew Short is GONE! This is a soft dismissal for the Australian batter. Abrar Ahmad bowls a leg-spinning delivery. Short wants to work it on the leg side for a single but ends up giving a return catch to the bowler. The ball grips on the surface a bit, and that forces the batter to play a wrong shot.
Matthew Short c and b Abrar Ahmed 15(24) [4s-2]
AUS 46-2 (7.4)
PAK vs AUS Live: Aus make recovery!
Australia have made a decent recovery through Josh Inglis and Matthew Short. Both the batters are looking solid in the middle. While the Australian captain is 20 off 19, Short has scored 15 off 22 balls.
AUS 43-1 (7)
PAK vs AUS Live: FOUR, FOUR!
Josh Inglis smashes Shaheen Afridi for two consecutive fours at the start of the over. He also gets an inside edge on the fifth delivery, but luckily for him, the ball misses the stumps. Ten runs come off the over.
AUS 20-1 (3)
PAK vs AUS Live: Early wicket for Pakistan!
Shaheen Afridi strikes on the first ball of the match! He bowls a short delivery to Alex Carey outside off-stump, and the batter finds an inside edge onto the timber. This is a lucky wicket for Pakistan.
Pakistan win toss, elect to field vs Australia!
Success for Pakistan at the coin flip, and they have elected to bowl first. The host team wins two tosses in a row. Will they produce a similar result as in the first game? Let's wait and watch. Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog.