Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming 1st T20I: Amid uncertainty over their T20 World Cup participation, Pakistan take on Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series in Lahore on Thursday. The hosts have their entire World Cup squad available for the three-match series with Mohammad Wasim Jnr an extra addition for the three games as pace-bowling cover. Travis Head, on the other hand, will be leading an inexperienced side in the series-opener, comprising of stars who starred in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL). Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has been rested for the series-opener having featured in the BBL final with the Perth Scorchers on Sunday.

Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards will make their international debuts in the first T20I against Pakistan in Lahore, while Matthew Renshaw will also play his first game for Australia in the format.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, January 29.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match be held?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

