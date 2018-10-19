ICC Test Rankings: Australia Slump To Fifth Spot After Test Series Loss Against Pakistan

Australia suffered a massive 373-run defeat in the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday that led them to lose the two-match Test series 0-1. The defeat means that Australia lost two crucial points and are now placed fifth in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Australia, who had started the series at the third position, are now on 102 points, behind New Zealand on decimal points. Australia began the second Test with India and South Africa ahead of them, but the loss saw England and New Zealand overtake Australia. England and New Zealand are placed third and fourth respectively. Though Pakistan made substantial gains in terms of points (88 points to 95 points), their position remains unchanged on seventh.

The win against Australia helped Pakistan reduce the point gap and close in on Sri Lanka (97 points), who are placed sixth.

Currently, India sit atop of the Test rankings with 116 rating points followed by South Africa with 106 points. England are in the third position with 102 points in 23 matches. New Zealand (102) are just ahead of Australia at fifth spot with a lead in decimal points.

Australia will now face Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, starting October 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Following this, Australia will host India for a three-match T20I and ODI series and a four-match Test series.

The T20I series will be played from November 21 to November 25. The Tests will be played from December 6 to January 7, 2019, and the ODI series will commence on January 12, 2019.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have a three-match Test series in the UAE against New Zealand that starts on November 16.

