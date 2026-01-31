Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today. After winning the first game by 22 runs, the hosts aim to seal the series, while the visitors will be eager to bounce back. In the first game, the Pakistan spinners dominated the show, sharing six wickets among them. The Australian batters will have to come up with an improved performance after they failed to chase down a 169-run target. (Live Scorecard)