Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Pak Opt To Bat, Make Three Big Changes
PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score: Pakistan lead 1-0 in the series after winning the first game by 22 runs.
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates© X (Formerly Twitter)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today. After winning the first game by 22 runs, the hosts aim to seal the series, while the visitors will be eager to bounce back. In the first game, the Pakistan spinners dominated the show, sharing six wickets among them. The Australian batters will have to come up with an improved performance after they failed to chase down a 169-run target. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Pakistan v Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates
The captain of Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha says that they will bat first as the track is slow and a bit turning. Says that they will set and defend an above-par total as preparation for similar conditions in Sri Lanka. He confirms three changes to the lineup, bringing in Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, and Naseem Shah for Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Irshad. Despite several players batting out of their usual positions, he expresses full confidence in his squad.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and will BAT first.
Who will win? For Pakistan, it’s about consistency and closing out the series with a game to spare. For Australia, it’s a must-win battle to force a decider. With world-class talent like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi facing off against a rejuvenated Australian lineup, we are set for a thrilling evening of cricket.
Pakistan's spin has been exceptional! The tactical battle tonight will likely center on how Australia handles Pakistan's spin trio. In the first match, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan were clinical, suffocating the Australian middle order. Australia will rely on the early wickets of Xavier Bartlett and the brilliance of Adam Zampa to keep the Pakistani batters in check, especially after Pakistan’s middle-order wobble in the previous game.
Australia’s big guns have returned - The tourists are receiving a massive boost today as captain Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stoinis return to the playing XI. After being rested following the Big Bash League finals, these power-hitters bring much-needed experience and firepower to an Australian side that struggled to chase down 169 in the first game. Marsh will resume leadership duties from Travis Head as the Aussies fight to stay alive in the series.
A high-stakes clash in Lahore! Welcome back to the historic Gaddafi Stadium for the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia. After a dominant performance in the opener, the Men in Green hold a 1-0 lead and have a golden opportunity to seal the series tonight. With the Lahore crowd behind them, Pakistan is looking to turn their momentum into a definitive series victory.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - A quick turnaround for the two sides, with just a day's break between games. Heading into the second of three T20Is, Pakistan hold the lead. While results may not matter as much for a depleted Australia side, they will still be keen to put in a much-improved performance. Roles taking shape - With their win in the series opener, Pakistan ended a long losing streak against Australia in the format, having last beaten them in a T20I back in 2018. The hosts are at full strength for this series, and the first game offered some clarity around Pakistan's batting order. Skipper Salman Agha has confirmed himself at number three for the World Cup, with Pakistan expecting to face a lot of spin and backing his ability to dominate spinners in the powerplay. That shift has pushed Babar Azam down to number four. He has previously found it challenging to maintain a high tempo outside the powerplay. How he adapts to that role remains to be seen. Fakhar Zaman also failed to make an impact in the middle order, and Pakistan will want this duo to find some runs. On the bowling front, Pakistan went with a two-pronged left-arm pace attack featuring Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza. With the short turnaround and Afridi only recently returning from a knee injury, Naseem Shah could come into contention for the second game. Australia eye improvement - The tourists will not want to dwell too much on the defeat, having been without several senior players. Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis all missed the opening game, with Marsh and Inglis coming off the Perth Scorchers’ BBL title win last week. Against Pakistan’s four-man spin attack, the first match also served as a useful trial run for Sri Lankan conditions, where Australia will play all their group games and are likely to be tested by spin. There isn’t much to read into their bowling performance either, as the make-up of the attack is very different from the one expected to take the field in their opening game against Ireland on February 11. Among the positives, though, was Adam Zampa back doing what he does best with a four-wicket haul. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - PAK - WLWWL | AUS - LLLWW. Another spin test in store? The series opener served up a dry surface, with the pitch slowing down as the game wore on. Scoring was easier with the hard new ball, but as it lost its hardness, run-making became increasingly challenging. It will be interesting to see what kind of surface is on offer for the second game.