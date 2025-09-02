Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series 4th Match: Afghanistan are on their way to recovery with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal leading the charge. Earlier, Pakistan were off to a fiery start with Saim Ayub striking in the second over to remove Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan opted to bat against Pakistan in a highly anticipated T20I tri-series clash in Sharjah. Pakistan have won two out of two matches in the series, while Afghanistan have won just one. They lost to Pakistan in the first encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)

