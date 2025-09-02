Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, PAK vs AFG T20 Match Live Updates: Ibrahim Zadran Thrashes Haris Rauf, Afghanistan Recover
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan are on their way to recovery with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal leading the charge
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, PAK vs AFG 1st T20 Match Live Match© AFP
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series 4th Match: Afghanistan are on their way to recovery with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal leading the charge. Earlier, Pakistan were off to a fiery start with Saim Ayub striking in the second over to remove Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan opted to bat against Pakistan in a highly anticipated T20I tri-series clash in Sharjah. Pakistan have won two out of two matches in the series, while Afghanistan have won just one. They lost to Pakistan in the first encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 4, T20I Tri-Series in UAE, 2025, Sep 02, 2025
Play In Progress
AFG
44/1 (6.5)
PAK
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.44
Batsman
Sediqullah Atal
21* (18)
Ibrahim Zadran
14 (13)
Bowler
Saim Ayub
12/1 (3)
Mohammad Nawaz
10/0 (0.5)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri-Series LIVE Updates, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium:
No run.
Goes short again and on middle and off, Ibrahim Zadran punches it through covers for a run.
Flatter, full and on leg, Sediqullah Atal comes down the track and drills it to long on for a single.
Dragged back, on middle, Sediqullah Atal stays back and tucks it with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Change. Mohammad Nawaz is introduced into the attack.
Darts in a yorker, outside off, Ibrahim Zadran is a bit late to get his bat down and fails to dig it out. Afghanistan are 34/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
Short again and around off, Ibrahim Zadran stabs it out to extra covers.
Shorter in length and on off, Sediqullah Atal nudges it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
Flighted, full and on middle, Ibrahim Zadran goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket region. Hussain Talat from deep square leg runs a long way to his left and just pushes the ball back inside with a dive. Three runs taken. The third umpire looks at a few replays from different angles to see whether Talat's back foot is touching the ropes, but he deems it a fair stop.
Excellent fielding! Shorter in length and around off, Ibrahim Zadran stays back and punches it wide of covers. Fakhar Zaman dives to his right to make a fine one-handed stop.