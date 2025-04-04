Pakistan Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel seemingly took a swipe at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, during his appearance on a talk show. During his appearance on Geo News, Shakeel was asked to reveal two changes he would make if he were made the chairman of the PCB. Replying to the query, Shakeel said he would appoint a permanent head coach for the next three years, adding that nobody would be able to remove him, even when he is no longer the president.

"The first thing I will do is bring in a permanent coach for three years, whom nobody can remove, not even when I'm no longer the chairman. I think, I have made a bold statement," Shakeel told the anchor.

This comes amid uncertainity over the future of current Pakistan head coach, Aaqib Javed. PCB has been playing musical chairs, as far as the team management is concerned, changing 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday was appointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

ACC on Thursday issued a statement announcing the same that he will be assuming the role with an immediate effect.

"Mr. Mohsin Naqvi has assumed charge as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on 3rd April, 2025. His appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket," said the ACC's statement.

Speaking on being appointed as ACC president, Naqvi referred to Asia as the "heartbeat of world cricket."

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure."

Naqvi succeeds Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Reflecting on the transition, Silva shared his appreciation for the ACC community:

"It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's stature across the region. I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones -- including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia. As I step down, I have full confidence that under Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive," said Silva.