A Pakistan cricket team player refused to attend the team's meeting with King Charles III at Clarence House despite being instructed to attend the event ahead of the third Test against England, according to a report by The Telegraph. The player was among seven cricketers dropped from the squad following Pakistan's loss in the second Test at Lord's. The report claimed that the entire Pakistan touring party, including the seven dropped players, had been asked to attend the meeting. Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman were present at the event, while two other cricketers were reportedly reluctant to attend. One player decided to stay away in protest, according to the report.

The meeting was otherwise cordial, with King Charles III speaking to the Pakistan players and offering words of encouragement amid a disappointing Test series. Pakistan captain Babar Azam presented the King with a signed bat, while Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi also presented him with a gift.

Pakistan made major changes to their Test set-up ahead of the third and final Test against England, replacing almost half of their squad and releasing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul following heavy defeats in the first two Tests against Three Lions.

The changes come after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the second Test, allowing England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach respectively, have also joined the Test coaching staff, the report added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

(With agency inputs)

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