A string of unexpected scenes unfolded in the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I on Saturday after Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed. Green, batting on 35 runs, was Australia's biggest hope in the chase for 196 after Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head's early departure. Just as Green had started to pose a serious threat to Pakistan, he was removed by spinner Usman Tariq. Green, however, wasn't happy with his dismissal, with his gesture on the way back to the bench hinting at an accusation of 'chucking' at Tariq.

Tariq's bowling action remains peculiar. He delivers the ball after pausing at the point of delivery, coming to a near-complete halt, before releasing off-break deliveries. Such a process often makes the batter perceive as if he bent in his arm.

Tariq isn't a veteran in Pakistan's international team but has played in multiple T20 domestic leagues since making his professional debut in 2023. He has a total of eight T20I wickets at 7.50 with an economy rate of 5.62.

But, Green feels there's a lot more behind those impressive stats than pure skill. On his way back to the bench, Green gestured to his teammates that Tariq was 'chucking'.

Cameron Green publicly expressed concerns regarding the legality of Usman Tariq's bowling action.



Later in the day, however, Tariq hit back at Green on Instagram. The Pakistan spinner shared an Instagram Story with the caption: "After getting out", with the picture of a crying kid.

This isn't the first time that Tariq has been accused of a suspected illegal action. The spinner has twice been reported while representing the Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League 2024 and 2025 seasons. On the first occasion, he was reported by umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth. Last year, he was reported again by match officials Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown.

He has even undergone biomechanical testing at Lahore's National Cricket Academy twice. On both occasions, however, the officials cleared Tariq's action, and he was permitted to continue bowling in the T20 tournament.

"I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally," Tariq told MYK Sports. "I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arms and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue."

In 2022, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was also mocked by Australian players for a suspect bowling action.