Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made himself available for selection for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after previously expressing reluctance to play red-ball cricket. Having played just one Test so far, Rauf is currently featuring in the President's Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class tournament, which began last week. Representing Pakistan Television (PTV), Rauf claimed a five-wicket haul in his latest outing against Oil & Gas. In a video released by his departmental side, Rauf made his intentions of returning to Pakistan's Test setup crystal clear.

"There's always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket. I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need [of a fast bowler]. Let's see what happens in the future, as there are quite a few games to go [in the President's Trophy]," Rauf was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rauf hopes that his recent performances in domestic cricket will bring him into contention for selection for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

"I played four-day cricket in the last season and spent time in Grade-II cricket before the [ODI] series against Australia as well. You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time. I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up, so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation," he added.

Rauf has been criticised in the past for not prioritising red-ball cricket. However, the pacer now appears eager to don the whites for Pakistan once again.

He had refused to play the Test series in Australia in December 2023, insisting he wanted to manage his heavy workload.

Haris, known more for his T20 appearances, even had his central contract suspended for a while before it was restored.

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