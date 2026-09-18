The member units of the BCCI entrusted the office-bearers to take a call on whether to give chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar an extension or find his replacement during the Annual General Meeting. The incumbent chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, has remained in the spotlight as his contract is set to end on October 4, and the BCCI could be looking to find a replacement. "The office-bearers have been authorised to take decisions on matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards and also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

Along with the future of the chairman of the senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill all five positions in the junior selection committee.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association requested the Indian cricket board to consider it while allotting prominent matches, said the state body's secretary, Unmesh Khanvilkar.

It has been nearly two years since the iconic Wankhede Stadium hosted a Test match. The last Test there was in late 2024 against New Zealand. Even the upcoming cricket fixtures in the city, including the inaugural Women's Champions League early next year as well as a part of the Women's Premier League, are set to be held elsewhere.

Additionally, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary denied having any knowledge of the India-Australia Test being moved away from Ranchi.

"This is news to me. If someone has to write to the BCCI (on this), that has to be me. I haven't written anything. Nothing at all has been discussed at the AGM," Tiwary said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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