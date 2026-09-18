England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books, becoming the first batter in T20 cricket to reach the landmark of 15,000 T20 runs. He also surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat during England's second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He has done so in 528 matches at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 147.46. Buttler has amassed his T20 runs across a wide range of teams and competitions, representing England, Lancashire, Manchester Originals, Manchester Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Somerset, Paarl Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Comilla Victorians, Durban's Super Giants, Melbourne Renegades and England Lions.

Buttler now has 15,000 runs in 528 matches at an average of 35.46, including nine centuries and 107 fifties. He moved past West Indies great Kieron Pollard, who has 14,999 runs in 754 matches at an average of 31.71.

Buttler reached the landmark with a single off Eshan Malinga in the fifth over of England's run chase.

Coming to the match, England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 145/9 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing on 146/4. The victory extended England's winning streak over Sri Lanka in T20Is to 14 matches.

Dawson was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul. The third and final T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, with England already having secured the series 2-0.

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