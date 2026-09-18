The Indian women's cricket team kicked off its Asian Games 2026 campaign with a commanding eight-wicket win over hosts Japan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. It was a stroll in the park for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they bowled out Japan for a paltry 57 before chasing down the target in just five overs. India will now take on Bangladesh in the semi-final on Sunday at the same venue, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the other semi-final. However, ahead of the semi-finals, concerns have been raised over the condition of the cricket venue at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. According to NDTV sources, the conditions in and around the venue are poor.

Parts of the area near one of the boundary perimeters were waterlogged, making it difficult for players and reporters present at the venue to move around freely.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday explained the decision not to build a traditional athletes' village for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The OCA said that while such a facility would be preferable, organisers also needed flexibility.

"We wish that we have an athlete village, number one. But, number two, we also have to be flexible," OCA Director General Husain A H Z Al-Musallam said at a press conference.

He said organisers needed to consider the circumstances of the host country and plans for facilities after the Games, rather than automatically constructing a dedicated village.

However, the next two Asian Games in Doha and Riyadh will have dedicated Athletes' Village.

"We need to listen to organisers, how they look for the future after the Games. It's very easy to insist on Athletes Village, you spent such amount of money to build it and then we need to see what's going to happen after the Games.

"Yes, an Athletes Village with a five-star (rating) is good but at the end of the day we need to be practical." Ikram said the upcoming editions of the Games in Doha (2030) and Riyadh (2034) will have an Athletes Village.

(With Agency Inputs)

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