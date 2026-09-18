Team India will take on Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22, with the fixture set to mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations. The match will serve as ideal preparation for both teams ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with the men's cricket event scheduled to begin on September 24. While the Asian Games cricket matches will be played at Korogi Sports Park, India's one-off clash against Japan will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The two venues are more than 450 kilometres apart.

Several pictures of the cricket ground in Sano have been circulating on social media, with fans suggesting that the venue would have been a more suitable choice for the Asian Games, given that Korogi Sports Park is primarily used for baseball.

This is the Venue for India vs Japan one off T20I



How many runs will india score if we bat first



Opponent is Japan and this is the venue pic.twitter.com/a4EYB2LBvl — RDK (@Champ_VK18) September 17, 2026

India just swept Afghanistan 3-0 on Delhi roads - flat tracks, big scores, everyone happy. ( including Afghanistan)

Now they fly to Japan for a one-off T20I on a green pitch at Sano.

Completely different conditions. Seam, bounce, and movement instead of a batting paradise.... pic.twitter.com/Q1KAftihcH — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2026

I genuinely don't understand why the Asian Games cricket matches are being played at a baseball ground when Japan already has dedicated cricket facilities.



Sano International Cricket Ground, opened in 2016, was Japan's first dedicated cricket venue. And Japan has multiple... pic.twitter.com/oaTvwExKqC — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) September 1, 2026

The Sano International Cricket Ground, which normally accommodates around 500 spectators, has been prepared to potentially host up to 2,000 fans for the high-profile fixture.

The Suzuki Cup is being organised as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. It is also the first step of the 'Sport 75' initiative, which seeks to promote sporting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The match will also mark India's first international cricket fixture in Japan and the first-ever international meeting between the men's teams of India and Japan.

The match comes just days before the start of the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, where both India and Japan are set to participate. India will be using the fixture as part of its preparations for the continental event.

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