Defending champions India will look to carry their dominant run against Bangladesh into the women's Asian Games semifinal in Nisshin, Japan on Sunday. The Women in Blue hardly broke a sweat as they began their title defence with a facile eight-wicket win over hosts Japan, chasing down the target with 15 overs to spare on Friday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, advanced to the semifinal on the basis of their higher ICC ranking after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

India have dominated the rivalry, winning their last nine meetings, including a 40-run victory over Bangladesh at the Asia Cup last week. Their last T20I defeat to Bangladesh came three years ago.

India made the most of a pitch offering turn and bounce against Japan, with let-arm spinner Shree Charani carrying on her impressive run from the Asia Cup. She was ably supported by part-timer Shafali Verma, seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil, who returned to action after a three-month injury layoff.

Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did not bat against Japan, with Shafali single handedly overhauling the 58-run chase. The two senior batters are expected to return to the middle against Bangladesh, who will be banking on their spinners to put India under pressure.

Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan will be key to Bangladesh's plans against an Indian batting unit. They will look to exploit any assistance from the surface and keep India's aggressive top order in check.

With a place in the final at stake, India will be wary of complacency despite their recent dominance over Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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