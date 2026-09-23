The Asian Games 2026 move into the fifth day of action. After a historic outing on Day 4, which included a long-awaited weightlifting medal, India will enter the next day with hopes of boosting their campaign at the tournament. Thursday will also see athletics kick off, alongside sports such as shooting, hockey and kabaddi continuing their respective events. Wushu star Roshibina Devi will be the cynosure of all eyes as she takes on China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the women's sanda 60kg final.

India's schedule for Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 (September 24):

ROWING:

Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:10 am

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 5:30 am

Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam in women's four final (Medal event) at 7:10 am

Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit in lightweight men's doubles sculls final (Medal event) at 12 noon

Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in men's quadruple sculls final (Medal event) at 1:00 pm.

WUSHU:

Roshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang of China in women's sanda 60kg final at 6:10 am.

SHOOTING:

Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final from 6:15 am onwards

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in skeet mixed team qualification and final from 6:30 am onwards

Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual final (subject to qualification) at 12.15 pm.

TABLE TENNIS:

Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari of Iran in women's doubles round 2 match at 6:30 am

Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh-Burenjargal Sanjaa of Mongolia in women's doubles round 2 match at 7:10 am

Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia in men's singles round one match at 8:35 am

ATHLETICS:

Anamika Aneesh, Pooja in women's heptathlon Heats at 6.30 am

Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay mixed Round 1 Heats at 7:01 am

Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final at 4:14 pm

Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur in men's 100m Heats at 4:38 pm onwards

Seema in women's 10,000m final at 5:55 pm

CANOE SPRINT:

Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m semifinal 1 at 6:30 am

Soniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m semifinal 1 at 6:50 am

Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak four 500m final A at 8:10 am

Raju Rawat-Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final A at 8:30 am

Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m heat 2 at 11:10 am

Parvarthy Geetha-Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in mixed kayak double 500m heat 2 at 11:40 am

SWIMMING:

Benedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am

Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle heats at 7:21 am

Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at 7:32 am

Benedicton in men's 50m butterfly final (subject to qualification) at 1:35 pm

Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:15 pm

Benedicton, Aneesh, Akash and Gitesh in men's 4x100m freestyle final (subject to qualification) at 2:48 pm

SQUASH:

Suraj Chand-Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar in mixed doubles round of 16 at 8 am

Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore; Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 at 10:30 am

Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka and Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia in men's singles round of 16 at 11:15 am.

KABADDI:

India vs Chinese Taipei in men's team Group A at 9:45 am

India vs Japan in women's team Group A at 4:15 pm

BOXING:

Sumit vs Al-Sarray Ali Qasim of Iraq men's 70kg round of 16 at 10.30 am

Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.15 pm

Parveen vs Malika Nozimova of Tajikistan in women's 65kg round of 16 at 2.45 pm

E-SPORTS:

Paritosh in Puyo Puyo Champions four group games vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia) at 11.30 am

Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore) 12.10pm; Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei) at 1.10pm and Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand) 2.10 pm.

HOCKEY:

India vs South Korea in the men's Pool A game at 11:30 am

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