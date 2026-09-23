Indian skeet shooter Parinaaz Dhaliwal credited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for improved training and support structure that helped the women's team end a 23-year wait for a medal at the Asian Games, after the trio clinched a historic bronze on Wednesday. Parinaaz, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan combined for a total of 331 in the qualification rounds to finish third behind gold medallists China (347) and silver medallists Kazakhstan (336). Reflecting on the achievement, Parinaaz highlighted the difference in preparations compared to previous Asian Games, saying the team had two camps this time and was backed by a foreign coach, domestic coach and support staff.

“This time we had two camps before these games. And Sai has got Riccardo Filippelli as our foreign coach. We have a domestic coach, Amrinder Cheema. We have our physiotherapist. And of course, this is because of Sai's support,” Parinaaz told IANS after the win.

“In previous games we only had one camp. We did not have coaches. So this time things have been a lot more different. And the support has been very, very good,” she added.

Parinaaz said she was delighted with the medal and admitted she was initially unaware that the achievement had created a record.

“I am feeling really good. It's our first time in Team Med after 23 years, I believe. I didn't even know that we'd created a record and everything. But it feels amazing. And hats off to the whole team,” she said.

The Indian shooter also finished eighth in the women's skeet individual event after qualifying for the final, while Raiza missed out on a medal after finishing fourth.

Both Indians shot 111/125 in qualification, with Raiza finishing eighth and Parinaaz ninth to make the final. However, neither could make an impact in the medal round.

Parinaaz, who was competing in her first international final, said the experience would serve as a learning opportunity.

“Nothing much was going on in my mind, honestly. But it was my first final on an international circuit. So things did not go that well. But it's okay; it's always a learning experience,” she said.

She dedicated the team medal to the people who had supported her journey, including the federation, Sports Authority of India, family, coaches and support staff.

"About the dedication of the medal, I think to a lot of people. Because a lot of people have played a role in this. Of course, starting with the Federation, Sports Authority of India, my family, my personal coach, and domestic coaches," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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