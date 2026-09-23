Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 5: As the Asian Games 2026 move into the fifth day of action, India enter the new day hoping to further boost their campaign following a historic Day 4, highlighted by a long-awaited weightlifting medal. Adding to the momentum, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan have secured a bronze medal for India in the men's double sculls.Thursday will also see athletics get underway, while shooting, hockey, and kabaddi continue their respective events. Meanwhile, Wushu star Roshibina Devi will be the cynosure of all eyes as she takes on China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the women's sanda 60kg final. (Medals Tally)

Results So Far:

Rowing: Balraj Panwar finished fourth in men's singles sculls final.

Rowing: Satnam Singh and Salman Khan clinched bronze medal in in men's doubles sculls final

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action from Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026: