Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 5: As the Asian Games 2026 move into the fifth day of action, India enter the new day hoping to further boost their campaign following a historic Day 4, highlighted by a long-awaited weightlifting medal. Adding to the momentum, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan have secured a bronze medal for India in the men's double sculls.Thursday will also see athletics get underway, while shooting, hockey, and kabaddi continue their respective events. Meanwhile, Wushu star Roshibina Devi will be the cynosure of all eyes as she takes on China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the women's sanda 60kg final. (Medals Tally)
Results So Far:
Rowing: Balraj Panwar finished fourth in men's singles sculls final.
Rowing: Satnam Singh and Salman Khan clinched bronze medal in in men's doubles sculls final
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action from Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE, Wushu: Silver For Roshibina Devi
Wushu icon Naorem Roshibina Devi adds another historic chapter to her Asian Games journey, taking home the silver medal in the women's sanda 60kg category after a hard-fought battle against China's Xiaoyu Zhang. Roshibina gave it her all in the summit clash, but the Chinese contender edged ahead to claim gold. With this effort, Roshibina becomes a three-time Asian Games medalist, adding to her 2018 bronze and 2022 silver, and continues her reign as India's most decorated Wushu athlete on the continental stage.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Wushu: China Takes 1st Round 5-0
Roshibina not off to the start she would've wanted. China's Xiaoyu takes the first round 5-0. Roshibina needs to make a comeback, it's the gold medal at stake!
Asian Games 2026, Shooting LIVE: Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Final And Individual Qualification
India will also hope for a shooting medal as Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve perform in the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final. The women's 10m pistol event was a disappointment yesterday. How far will the men go?
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE, Wushu: Roshibina Eyes Hat-Trick
Roshibina Devi is eyeing a hat-trick of medals in the Asian Games. She has a bronze and a silver to her name so far. Can she complete the pack with a gold today?
Bronze: 2018 Asian Games (Jakarta-Palembang) in the women's sanda 60kg
Silver: 2022 Asian Games (Hangzhou, held in 2023) in the women's sanda 60kg
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE, Wushu: Roshibina Devi In Women's 60kg Final
Up next for India is Roshibina Devi's women's 60kg gold medal match against Zhang Xiaoyu of China. This will be the second Wushu final of the day, following the women's 52kg final between China's Di Wu and Iran's Sogand Sinkaichetan.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Rowing: Medal-Winning Start For India
The Indian duo clocked a time of 6:13.25 to secure the bronze medal in the men's double sculls, finishing just 3.48 seconds behind the gold medalists, Yi Xudi and Nie Yide of China. Silver went to Uzbekistan's Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin, who finished 2.76 seconds ahead of the pair.
Satnam and Salman were right in the hunt for most of the race, maintaining second place at the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m split times while trailing the Chinese leaders by roughly half a second. However, they lost pace in the final stretch to drop into third place.
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE, Rowing: BRONZE FOR INDIA
Early bronze for India on Day 5 of Asian Games 2026, rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finish third in men’s doubles sculls
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Rowing: Men's Doubles Sculls Final
India's Satnam Singh and Salman Khan are now in action in the men's doubles sculls final. This is also a medal event.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Rowing: Balraj Panwar Misses Out On Podium
A narrow miss for Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final as he finishes just one spot off from bagging a bronze for the country. China's Zhiwei Deng takes the gold medal while silver and bronze goes to Uzbekistan and Japan respectively.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Multiple Medal Events Early Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026. The morning starts with India participating in multiple medal events. Alll eyes are on Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final and Roshibina Devi vs Zhang Xiaoyu of China in women's 60kg final.