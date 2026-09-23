India begin its athletics campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 5 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park. Anamika Aneesh and Pooja will begin the day in the women's heptathlon heats. Anamika will take the field in Heat 1, while Pooja will compete in Heat 2. The quartet of Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur will then compete in the mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 heats. India are the defending champions in the event after Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi won gold in Hangzhou 2023.

The duo of Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht will eye podium finishes in the women's triple jump final.

Sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh will also compete in their 100m heat races later in the day.

Seema will make her Asian Games debut in the women's 10,000m final to round off India's athletics campaign for the day.

Gurindervir had risen to nationwide fame in May when he became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds.

He beat Animesh Kujur's record by 0.06 seconds and turned himself into one of India's hottest medal prospects for CWG 2026.

However, he could not make it to the finals of the men's 100 m, finishing with timings of 10.39s and was placed 28th after all heats, which was not enough to earn him a place in the semifinals. A key reason behind this failure was a hamstring injury.

India Athletics Schedule, Asian Games Day 5:

Anamika Aneesh, Pooja in women's heptathlon Heats at 6.30am

Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay mixed Round 1 Heats at 7:01am

Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final at 4:14pm

Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur in men's 100m Heats at 4:38pm onwards

Seema in women's 10,000m final at 5:55pm

(With ANI Inputs)

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