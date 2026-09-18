The Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan has gotten off to a turbulent start. While the tournament is officially scheduled to begin on Saturday, multiple matches across various sports categories have already started taking place. After facing logistical issues, including those related to transportation and accommodation, the event could face another potential disruption. Aichi-Nagoya faces the threat of a powerful typhoon, which could further derail the competition. As per the warning issued by weather authorities, strong winds and heavy rain are expected in the region. If conditions worsen, athletes might be forced to evacuate the area temporarily.

Tropical Storm Dujuan, with sustained winds of around 90 kmph and gusts close to 126 kmph, was making its way towards central parts of Japan on Thursday. According to forecasts, it could come close to Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Asian Games 2026 deputy president Ichiro Hirosawa, who is also the mayor of Nagoya, has said that the tournament would continue if the rainfall remains normal. He, however, added that torrential rain would lead to emergency measures being taken.

"Under normal rainy conditions, the Games will carry on as usual," Hirosawa told Reuters.

"However, in the event of torrential rain that triggers emergency alerts, we will arrange for the athletes to evacuate temporarily."

It is worth noting that athletes were briefly evacuated from their containers as heavy rainfall led to flooding in Nagoya last week. Some venues of the games also faced issues of water leakage.

Japan's "ultra-developed" Nagoya has just been humbled by the weather.



A record 104.5 mm of rain in one hour turned roads and subway stations into waterways, while 213 mm fell in 12 hours. Trains were suspended, commuters stranded and even Shinkansen services halted. pic.twitter.com/TzrXa9P7jP — India First Post (@ifpost47) September 12, 2026

The traditional flag-hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games was delayed and then disrupted due to unspecified "trouble" on Friday, leaving multiple countries, including India, waiting for clarity from organisers who are facing criticism over logistical chaos.

When asked by NDTV, India's Chef de Mission, Sahdev Yadav, admitted he was completely unaware of the reason for the delay. India's four deputy chefs de mission -- A. Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok, and Anjali Bhagwat -- were also present at the ceremony at Garden Pier, situated near the athletes' container-style accommodation.

This disruption is the latest issue in a series of organisational failures at the mega-event, where athletes have already raised concerns over cramped lodging and delayed check-ins. To reduce costs, organisers opted not to build a traditional Athletes' Village, choosing instead to house participants in container-style huts, hotels, and a docked cruise ship.

(With PTI Inputs)

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