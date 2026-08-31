Trouble is brewing in Pakistan cricket. Opener Imam-ul-Haq could face strong disciplinary action after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to conduct a probe into his left calf muscle injury, which prevented him from batting in both innings of the second Test against England at Lord's. Imam injured himself while fielding on the opening day of the Test and did not take any further part in the match. Since the team management announced his injury, there have been speculations about whether he was faking it. "One thing is for sure, he is going back home before the third Test," one source close to the board confirmed.

He said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had also ordered that a proper inquiry committee be formed to probe the entire matter and submit its findings as soon as possible.

Imam attracted more criticism when he came out to take throwdowns on the morning of the fourth day of the second Test, with commentator Stuart Broad describing it all as a show by Imam to let everyone know he was injured.

According to Geo.tv, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials had earlier raised concerns over Imam's alleged injuries. "In March 2025, a PCB inquiry committee found Imam responsible for misrepresenting an injury during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand," the report quoted a source as saying.

"The committee found no medical basis to declare him unfit after an X-ray showed no fracture or dislocation in his toe. It concluded that Imam had exaggerated his injury symptoms and misled medical staff, recommending a ban on his representing Pakistan across all formats and levels.

"The inquiry also alleged that Imam wanted to avoid opening on New Zealand's fast and challenging pitches, describing his actions as deliberate and misleading."

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