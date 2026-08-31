Following his team's crushing defeat to England at Lord's, Pakistan pacer Mohammed Abbas stated that his team is fully aware of the issues they are facing and that everyone is "concerned" about their performance. Once an Asian side that challenged all opponents away from home, Pakistan dominated the English conditions, especially in the late 1980s and the 1990s. This has subsequently given way to a declining trend, which has seen the side struggle in Tests both home and away in recent years. Reflective of the same was their heavy defeat by 194 runs at Lord's. This was their 10th loss in their last 11 away Tests.

This, to go with the innings loss in their series opener in Leeds, sees the side now languishing at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Speaking after the game, seamer Abbas stated that Pakistan were well aware of their predicament in the format.

"Our performance is a concern for everyone. Everyone is worried, including selection committee and the NCA. We are not doing well, we accept that. We are not batting, bowling or fielding well and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We are all working on it, and we need to be, too," he said, as quoted by ICC.

Abbas marked out fielding, which has historically been an area of concern for Pakistan cricket, as a major facet of the game where the side needed to work on.

"We dropped catches, and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs. That is where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It is disappointing," he added.

On a personal level, Mohammad Abbas was on a roll, picking up nine wickets in the Test and his first-ever five-for at Lord's.

Still, the fact that Pakistan have not won in their recent outings continued to concern the pacer.

"Individual performances are important, but I try to perform to help the team win. It has been many matches that I have been performing, but the team has not won," he said.

Abbas opined that the lack of experience in Pakistan's bowling attack didn't work in the side's favour either.

"In Bangladesh, we had a different bowling combination to here. We won a Test in the West Indies. The guys are adjusting, but experience is very important in Test cricket," he said.

Mohammad Ali (8 Tests) and Khurram Shahzad (10 Tests) have a fair bit of domestic experience but haven't bowled across conditions at the international level.

"I have played 32 Test matches, but the fast bowlers playing with me are very new to Test cricket. But everybody is trying to improve."

Pakistan will look to lift themselves from their ongoing slump and secure a consolation win along with important WTC points in the Edgbaston Test, which starts on September 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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