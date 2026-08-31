Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has taken a swipe at the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the team's Test series loss to England. Speaking to Geo TV, Latif launched a scathing attack on Naqvi, the PCB, the team management and the selectors, calling them the worst group to serve Pakistan cricket since its foundation more than seven decades ago. His remarks came after Pakistan slumped to a 194-run defeat against England in the Lord's Test, conceding the three-match series with one game still to play.

While many have blamed the team for the loss, Latif insisted that the bigger issue lies with the PCB leadership, the team management and the selectors.

"Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches," said Latif.

Latif also blamed Mohsin Naqvi's leadership for Pakistan's prolonged run of poor results. Naqvi also serves as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Interior.

"If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that's a fact," he added.

Placed at the bottom of the points table in the World Test Championship, Pakistan lost the opening Test to England by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs.

This was their 10th loss in their last 11 away Tests.

The Babar Azam-led side will look to lift themselves from their ongoing slump and secure a consolation win along with important WTC points in the Edgbaston Test, which starts on September 9.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi