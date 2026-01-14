Pakistan cricket team pacer Hasan Ali found himself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons following an embarassing fielding blunder during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers. Just a day after his national teammate Mohammad Rizwan was 'retired out', Hasan completely misjudged the ball and ended up conceding a boundary off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi. During the eighth over of the Melbourne Stars innings, the ball was played towards the cover region and Hasan charged in to stop it. However, the Pakistan cricketer completely misjudged the attempt and despite putting in a dive, the ball slipped past him and went for a bounday.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal was asked for his opinion on the incident involving Mohammad Rizwan during a discussion on GTV Sports. The host even questioned whether Rizwan should return to Pakistan in protest. Akmal agreed with the host's concerns while also suggesting that it is vital for Rizwan to develop his game in line with modern demands.

The host remarked, "You have talked extensively on your shows and YouTube about how Babar and Rizwan must improve their strike rates. What happened to Rizwan has not only caused mockery worldwide but has also created a sense of humiliation. Some are even saying Rizwan should leave the league and return home. During the first season of the IPL, Younis Khan was kept on the bench while playing alongside you for the Rajasthan Royals. He famously stated, 'I am the captain of Pakistan; I will not sit on the bench. You must send me back with respect.' we have seen players stand up for themselves like that."

In response, Akmal said, "Absolutely. I also believe this should not happen; he is our top player and a proven performer. However, you have to realise how fast these leagues are. Every country is now following the modern-day approach to cricket, so it is vital to develop yourself accordingly. Rizwan has been playing with the same mindset since he started in T20s. In Australia, they view the game through a specific lens. We have seen similar tactical moves in the ILT20 and the IPL."