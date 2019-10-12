Pakistan Players Preparing Less For Cricket, More For WWE, Olympics: Aamir Sohail

Criticising the current team management following the dismal performance of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, former Pakistan skipper Aamir Sohail has taken a dig at new the fitness regime of the players that lacks focus on improving their skill. Pakistan, ranked number one in T20Is, lost 0-3 to Sri Lanka in the three-match rubber played at the Gaddafi Stadium recently. "In Pakistan cricket these days we are concentrating more on fitness and it appears that we are preparing our players less for cricket and more for the Olympics or WWE Wrestling," Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq quoted Sohail as saying.

Recently, newly appointed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq took note of the deteriorating fitness standards of the players and came out with a strict diet plan in order to make the players become more agile and fit on the ground.

The 43-year-old has said that Pakistan players will not be having biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes.

The Pakistan team had come in for severe criticism after their loss to India in the World Cup and a video of a Pakistani fan accusing captain Sarfraz Ahmed's men of eating "pizza and burger" ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India which they lost by a huge margin at the Old Trafford on June 16.

However, Pakistan slumped to only their second T20I series whitewash. Their only other whitewash was when England routed them in the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

Pakistan will next tour Australia for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series.