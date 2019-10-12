 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Players Preparing Less For Cricket, More For WWE, Olympics: Aamir Sohail

Updated: 12 October 2019 13:25 IST

Aamir Sohail said the new fitness regime meant that Pakistan players were focusing less on improving their skill.

Pakistan Players Preparing Less For Cricket, More For WWE, Olympics: Aamir Sohail
Pakistan suffered a 0-3 whitewash at home against a weakened Sri Lanka team. © AFP

Criticising the current team management following the dismal performance of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, former Pakistan skipper Aamir Sohail has taken a dig at new the fitness regime of the players that lacks focus on improving their skill. Pakistan, ranked number one in T20Is, lost 0-3 to Sri Lanka in the three-match rubber played at the Gaddafi Stadium recently. "In Pakistan cricket these days we are concentrating more on fitness and it appears that we are preparing our players less for cricket and more for the Olympics or WWE Wrestling," Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq quoted Sohail as saying.

Recently, newly appointed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq took note of the deteriorating fitness standards of the players and came out with a strict diet plan in order to make the players become more agile and fit on the ground.

The 43-year-old has said that Pakistan players will not be having biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes.

The Pakistan team had come in for severe criticism after their loss to India in the World Cup and a video of a Pakistani fan accusing captain Sarfraz Ahmed's men of eating "pizza and burger" ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India which they lost by a huge margin at the Old Trafford on June 16.

However, Pakistan slumped to only their second T20I series whitewash. Their only other whitewash was when England routed them in the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

Pakistan will next tour Australia for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aamir Sohail criticised Pakistan's new fitness regime
  • He said the players seem to be focusing more on fitness, less on cricket
  • Pakistan suffered a 0-3 loss in the T20I series against Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Watch: Angry Fan Demolishes Life-Size Cut-Out Of Sarfaraz Ahmed After Pakistan
Watch: Angry Fan Demolishes Life-Size Cut-Out Of Sarfaraz Ahmed After Pakistan's T20I Series Loss
Watch: Unhappy Misbah-Ul-Haq Gives Sarcastic Response To Journalist After Sri Lanka
Watch: Unhappy Misbah-Ul-Haq Gives Sarcastic Response To Journalist After Sri Lanka's T20I Whitewash
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Complete 3-0 T20I Whitewash Over Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Complete 3-0 T20I Whitewash Over Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's "Big Fan" Urges Him To Play In Pakistan, Twitter Reacts
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dean Jones Criticises Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dean Jones Criticises Pakistan's Policy Of Appointing Misbah-ul-Haq As Coach And Chief Selector
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.