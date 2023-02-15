A little miscommunication between two batters in the middle can result in one of them getting run-out. During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan, there was a terrible mix-up between the two batters in the middle but, the bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani, couldn't capitalise on the batters' mistake. Dhahani, who was in a promising position to run the batter out at the non-striker's end, made a mess of the opportunity, squandering a huge chance to give his team an important wicket.

Lahore were 130/4 in 16 overs, while chasing a target of 176 runs, when Dahan had the opportunity to put his team in a stronger position.

The mix-up between the batter and the non-striker provided the Pakistan pacer with ample time and opportunity to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Dahani took a few steps towards the stumps and decided to throw the ball but he wasn't on target. The batter got a big reprieve and Dahani was left to rue his luck. Here's the video:

"They are both at one end. He could have just run. Why? Why? God," said one commentator while the other one said, "Oh it's bad, it's really bad."

Fakhar Zaman, the player of the match, said at the post-match presentation ceremony: "The pitch wasn't like we initially expected. We thought it would come on nicely, but it was helping pacers a bit. We left a few runs out there, but with our bowling 175 is good," he said.

Mohammad Rizwan, whose side lost the contest, said at the end: "The way we were going it looked like we would get there easily. But their bowling did exactly what it's known for. It's cricket, it happens. They had two top bowlers in their side, they open the bowling for Pakistan and credit to them for delivering at a crucial time."

