Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was yet to make his international debut when he bumped into former India captain MS Dhoni during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Pakistan, who were on top form during the tournament before a heartbreaking semi-final loss to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals, had defeated arch-rivals India in their opening match of the tournament during the group match. It was the first time that Pakistan defeated India in an ICC World Cup match across both 50-over and 20-over formats.

The 23-year-old Dahani met Dhoni during this match. A photo of the duo posing for a picture would go viral after the match.

Recalling that meeting, Dahani said it was a “dream come true”. "It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can't forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most," Dahani said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani also said in the same interview that he wished to meet England speedster Jofra Archer. "I used to follow New Zealand's Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him but after his retirement, I started to follow England's Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon," Dahani said.