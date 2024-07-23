A Pakistani journalist was trolled brutally on social media when he posted pictures of former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly and Imam-ul-Haq asking his followers to choose the better player. The comparison did not go down well with the users on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) who pointed out the huge gap between the records of both players. While Ganguly scored more than 18,000 international runs during his illustrious career, Imam has not really established himself on the international stage as of now. The Pakistan batter has less than 5000 runs in international cricket.

Sourav Ganguly or Imam Ul Haq? Who's the better player? Tell me honestly 🇮🇳🇵🇰pic.twitter.com/gLY1B0qwCW — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 20, 2024

Meanwhile, in his first press conference after taking over as the new Chief Coach of the senior Indian men's cricket team, former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday faced questions on his approach and philosophy towards coaching.

Ganguly is best — Kamal Khan(@btni1122) July 20, 2024

Gambhir, an aggressive person on and off the field who has had run-ins with many people in recent times, has strong ideas when it comes to some things like a winning mentality, playing against Pakistan or bilateral tours across the border and has expressed them openly previously.

Dada ke aage imam kya Hain —(@Kshipra__) July 20, 2024

While saying he does not want to complicate things too much and that he would like to have a happy and buzzing dressing room, Gambhir promised that he will always have the back of the players who deserve their place in the team and he would like to give enough opportunity to them.

The most pathetic question I have ever come across… — Jabbar Chaudhary (@Jabbar_Ch_) July 20, 2024

"My approach is pretty simple. I think important is to give players freedom. I think that's what I absolutely believe in and not having a relationship which is of a head coach and a player. I think for me, the best relationship is a relationship which is built on trust and that is going to be very important. I can promise guys that I think the most important thing for me is that they will always have my back."

"And I've always said that a happy dressing room is a very interesting, happy and secure dressing room. So that's my responsibility alongside the entire support staff to make it a happy and secure dressing room. And that's one thing to me," said Gambhir.

"I don't want to complicate things because one thing we need to be clear is that I think I'm taking over a very, very successful team. The T20 World Champion. I think runner-up in the World Test Championship and runner-up in the 50-over World Cup. So, it's not that it's not a successful team. So yes, I think it's big shoes to fill, but then looking forward to it," Gambhir added.

(With IANS inputs)