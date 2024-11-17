There has been a lot of discussion surrounding India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was left fuming by the decision and the officials have made it clear that they are not open to any 'hybrid' solution to the problem where India will play their matches in Dubai. Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist raised the issue of India's refusal during the US Department of State's daily press briefing, The question was asked to principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel who was left surprised by the query.

“There's a big cricket event in Pakistan," the journalist asked.

“Cricket? Oh, I didn't have that on my bingo card. Go ahead," Patel replied.

“It's the biggest event after the Cricket World Cup, and India was set to participate, but the Indian government has refused to send the team to Pakistan. The Indian team last visited Pakistan in 2008, but due to political tensions, India has not travelled there since. Do you believe mixing politics with sports is a good idea? What's your opinion on this?" the journalist further asked.

A Pakistani Journalist complains in US Department of State press briefing of BCCI refusal to send the Indian Cricket team to Pakistan for #ChampionsTrophy2025.



Visibly shocked Dy Spokesperson Vedang Patel replies it's for Indian govt to decide on this not US. #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/1xx7pATnP3 — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) November 16, 2024

However, Patel made it clear that the issue is strictly between India and Pakistan with the United States not taking any stance on the matter surrounding the Champions Trophy.

“As it relates to relations between India and Pakistan, that's for them to address, whether through sports or other matters. I'll leave it to them to speak about their bilateral relationship. It's not something for us to get involved in, but sports is undoubtedly a powerful and unifying force," Patel said.

(With PTI inputs)