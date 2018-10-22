Pakistan Cricket Officials Uphold Ban Against Opener Nasir Jamshed
Jamshed has played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20s for Pakistan until 2015.
A Pakistani cricket tribunal Monday upheld a 10-year ban on former opener Nasir Jamshed over his role in various fixing scandals that rocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 28-year-old -- one of six players banned for multiple charges of spot fixing -- was sanctioned by an anti-corruption tribunal in August for his role in the scandal, which tainted the Twenty20 tournament in only its second year. "The independent adjudicator has found the ban was 'perfectly justified' and shall continue to remain in force," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement. Jamshed was first banned for 12 months by the same tribunal last December for failing to cooperate with the investigation. The cricketer has been enmeshed in controversy since allegations broke he had effectively been a "lynchpin who approached and solicited other players" in spot-fixing in PSL matches played in the United Arab Emirates.
Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.
Jamshed was also arrested by the National Crime Agency in England on spot-fixing charges but was later released on bail in February last year.
Jamshed has played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20s for Pakistan until 2015.
His career nosedived during the 2015 World Cup where he was found overweight and mocked during fielding, managing just five runs in three matches.
The other players banned in the PSL spot-fixing tribunal were Sharjeel Khan (five years with two and a half suspended), Khalid Latif (five years), Mohammad Irfan (one year with six months suspended) and Mohammad Nawaz (two months, one suspended).
- Pakistani cricket tribunal upheld a 10-year ban on Nasir Jamshed
- He was one of six players banned for multiple charges of spot fixing
- Jamshed has played two Tests and 48 one-day internationals
Advertisement
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|116
|2
|South Africa
|106
|3
|England
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|102
|5
|Australia
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|935
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|919
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|847
|4
|Joe Root England
|835
|5
|David Warner Australia
|812
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|James Anderson England
|899
|2
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|3
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|812
|5
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|795
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|420
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|400
|3
|Jason Holder West Indies
|381
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|5
|Ravichandran Ashwin India
|342
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|127
|2
|India
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|101
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Virat Kohli
|862
|2
|David Warner
|David Warner
|861
|3
|AB de Villiers
|AB de Villiers
|847
|4
|Joe Root
|Joe Root
|798
|5
|Kane Williamson
|Kane Williamson
|779
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|Josh Hazlewood
|732
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Imran Tahir
|718
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|Mitchell Starc
|701
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|Kagiso Rabada
|685
|5
|Sunil Narine
|Sunil Narine
|683
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Shakib Al Hasan
|361
|2
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Mohammad Hafeez
|339
|3
|Mohammad Nabi
|Mohammad Nabi
|329
|4
|Angelo Mathews
|Angelo Mathews
|306
|5
|James Faulkner
|James Faulkner
|299
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|132
|2
|India
|124
|3
|Australia
|122
|4
|England
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|116
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Aaron Finch Australia
|891
|2
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|842
|3
|Lokesh Rahul India
|812
|4
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|801
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|765
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|723
|3
|Ish Sodhi New Zealand
|700
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal India
|685
|5
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|665
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|366
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|234
|5
|Marlon Samuels West Indies
|222
Poll of the day
Advertisement